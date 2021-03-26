CoinDeal Token Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $458.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00025209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.00642989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00063678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00023943 BTC.

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

