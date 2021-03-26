Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of CDXS opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.