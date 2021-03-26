Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%.
Shares of CODX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. 17,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,985. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $287.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -3.30.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
