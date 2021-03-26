CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 1-Year High at $480.00

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 458 ($5.98), with a volume of 212238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.50 ($6.09).

Separately, Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 418.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.75.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

