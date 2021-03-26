Cloudbric Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and approximately $125,363.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,740,511 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

