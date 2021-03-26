Clever DeFi (CLVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $50,862.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $5.10 or 0.00009737 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.65 or 0.00461344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00058351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00178067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.08 or 0.00805794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00076887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 566,745 coins and its circulating supply is 565,687 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

