Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,046.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,161.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,173.64. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.