Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $13.61

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $14.26. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 33,196 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 641,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

