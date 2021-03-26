Citigroup Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Western Digital stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.83. 235,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,965. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $175,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

