Citigroup Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $84.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.18.

NYSE:HES opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

