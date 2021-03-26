Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,347 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $96,533.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at $270,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $46.20 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

