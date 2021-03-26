Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Experience Investment worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Experience Investment during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Experience Investment in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Experience Investment alerts:

Shares of Experience Investment stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Experience Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experience Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.