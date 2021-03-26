Citigroup Inc. Has $516,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 308.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

