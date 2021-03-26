Citigroup Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

