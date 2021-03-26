Citigroup Inc. Buys 17,506 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 159.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $16.65 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

