Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

