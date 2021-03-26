Citigroup Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $10.50

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,800,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

