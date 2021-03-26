Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.48.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 234,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,433,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.