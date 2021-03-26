Chromia Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Chromia has a market cap of $185.25 million and approximately $306.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.51 or 0.00654248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

