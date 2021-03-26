Chiliz Hits One Day Volume of $909.64 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $909.64 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00050224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.00661432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023619 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00030729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,362,218 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

