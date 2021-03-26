Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. 6,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

