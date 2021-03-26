Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chase were worth $31,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chase by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $102,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $66,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,089 shares of company stock worth $337,112 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCF traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $115.25. 237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

