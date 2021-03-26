Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.92

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.92 and traded as high as C$11.57. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 247,760 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 871.43%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

