Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 567,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.67.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $634.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,525. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $619.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.82. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.39 and a twelve month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.