Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Charlotte’s Web stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 354,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,210. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $3.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its ecommerce website, third party ecommerce websites, as well as distributors, and various brick and mortar retailers.

