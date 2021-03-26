Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 354,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,210. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its ecommerce website, third party ecommerce websites, as well as distributors, and various brick and mortar retailers.

