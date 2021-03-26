Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,470,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $88,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,205,000 after acquiring an additional 618,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,291,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

