Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,568 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $106,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average of $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

