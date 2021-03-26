Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $95.71 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,485,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,300 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $95,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after buying an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after buying an additional 293,366 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,521,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

NYSE TSN opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.