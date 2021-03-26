Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $93.70 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Fair Isaac worth $93,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 119.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 87.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $479.48 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $259.37 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.66 and a 200-day moving average of $464.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,517,228 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.