Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $103.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,300 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 7.69% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $103,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,840.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 165,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $94.43 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.72.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.