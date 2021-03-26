Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 81,814 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,172,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $91,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $81,456,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ameren by 23,929.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,769 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $46,290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 529,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEE opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

