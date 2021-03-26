Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,804 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Palo Alto Networks worth $100,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.87, for a total transaction of $4,198,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 896,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,521,655.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $323.48 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -104.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.