CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CWC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

CWC opened at €114.40 ($134.59) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €113.55 and a 200 day moving average of €98.63. The company has a market cap of $823.82 million and a PE ratio of 21.37. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.50 ($90.00) and a 12 month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

