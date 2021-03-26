Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $115.54 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

