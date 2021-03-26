Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.35. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 19,747 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.