Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $42.66 million and approximately $158,452.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.77 or 0.00653016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023637 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 42,644,932 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

