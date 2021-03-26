Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.00-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.13. Celanese also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.00-11.50 EPS.

NYSE:CE opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $152.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

