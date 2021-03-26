Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 40,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, February 8th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 2,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $16,680.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $239,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $141,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $229,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $249,300.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $259,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $352,400.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $246,300.00.

Shares of GNK opened at $10.65 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

