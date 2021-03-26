Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $473,175.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $577,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 288,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,732. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 101,545 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

