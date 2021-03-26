Cartica Management LLC Sells 165,277 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Cartica Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 722,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,277 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud makes up approximately 8.7% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $3,910,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:KC traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

