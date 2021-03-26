Cartesi Achieves Market Cap of $109.01 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $109.01 million and approximately $27.44 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00216452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00807068 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00077072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027542 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,422,452 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

