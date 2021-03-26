Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $184.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.13. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,316. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $170,969,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after buying an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

