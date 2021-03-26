Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

