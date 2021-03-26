Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 36,460 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

PM opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

