Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 174,499 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,499 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

