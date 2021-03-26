Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.18 Million Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ICON Public were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 42.2% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $183.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.14. ICON Public Limited has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

