Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,113 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

