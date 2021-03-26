Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Markel were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,140.63 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $761.06 and a twelve month high of $1,169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,110.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,027.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

