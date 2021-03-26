Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 625 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,273 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 3,849.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,173,000 after purchasing an additional 246,741 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 710,385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $79,071,000 after purchasing an additional 161,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.26.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,598 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $409,740.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

